U.S. men's basketball begin 2024 Olympics with 110-84 win against Serbia

Lebron James of USA (C) reacts during the Men Basketball Group C match between Serbia and USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, 28 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

The U.S. men's basketball have begun the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 110-84 win against Serbia in the Group C on Sunday.

LeBron James led his team with 21 points and 9 rebounds, while his teammate Kevin Durant contributed with 23 points at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Serbian star Nikola Jokic's 20 points was not enough for his team to grab a win.

U.S. lead Group C standings and South Sudan follow them, both teams with 2 points each.