UN COORDINATOR IN GAZA URGES COMPLIANCE WITH INTL LAW AFTER ISRAEL BOMBS GAZA WATER RESERVOIR

The UN coordinator in Gaza on Monday said there should be compliance with international law after Israel's bombing of a drinking water reservoir in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

"International humanitarian law was very clear what it asks of parties to the conflict, so I don't think you need an additional commentary from me," Sigrid Kaag, senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told Anadolu.

"In the meantime, what we do need, regardless, also in compliance and alignment with international law, is for safe access, safety and security to deliver, and we need to obviously ramp up all facilities that provide water, that we have clean water for the population, that we can provide for sanitation," she added.

The Israeli army has admitted its soldiers were responsible for the bombing of the water reservoir in Tal al-Sultan, and is said to have initiated an investigation.

The incident has raised alarm about the worsening water crisis in the area.

A video circulating online shows an Israeli soldier planting an explosive device at the main water reservoir, which was then detonated.

One of the soldiers posted a video of the explosion on social media with the caption "Destruction of the Tel Sultan water reservoir in honor of Shabbat."

Local institutions and municipalities in Gaza have repeatedly accused the Israeli military of deliberately destroying water networks, wells, and desalination plants, exacerbating the drinking water crisis.

Fuel restrictions imposed by Israel have further hindered the operation of remaining desalination facilities in the region.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.



















