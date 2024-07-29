French swimmer Marchand wins gold medal with Olympic record

French swimmer Leon Marchand has won the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley at Paris 2024 Olympics with an Olympic record setting time on Sunday.
Marchand's 4 minutes 02.95 seconds time set the new Olympic record, passing former record of U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, which was 4 minutes 03.84 seconds.
The current world record of the course was also owned by Marchand with 4 minutes 02.50 seconds.
Matsushita Tomoyuki of Japan was awarded silver medal with 4 minutes 08.62 seconds, while U.S. swimmer Carson Foster bagged the bronze with 4 minutes 08.66 seconds.