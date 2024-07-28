Mercedes driver Russell wins Belgian grand prix in Formula 1

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Belgian Grand Prix (REUTERS Photo)

Mercedes driver George Russell has won the Belgian grand prix in the 2024 Formula One World Championship on Sunday.

The British driver finished the race with 1 hour 19 minutes 57.040 seconds time, while his team mate Lewis Hamilton was 0.526 seconds behind and McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished third with 1.173 seconds after him.

Russell, 26, has secured his second grand prix win and third podium this season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, finished the race fifth to gain 10 points.

Kick Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu had to retire the race due to a hydraulic issue with his car.

Verstappen tops the driver standings with 275 points, while McLaren's Lando Norris is at the second spot with 197 points and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is placed third with 174 points.

Red Bull lead the constructor standings with 404 points, while McLaren are behind with 361 points and Ferrari are at the third with 340 points.