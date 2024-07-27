PALESTINIAN BOXER ABUSAL WEARS SHIRT WITH THEME OF ISRAELS GAZA ATTACKS AT OPENING OF OLYMPICS

Palestinian boxer Abusal wears shirt with theme of Israel's Gaza attacks at opening of Olympics

Palestinian boxer Wasim Abusal wore a shirt themed on Israel's Gaza attacks at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening parade.

Abusal was among the 6,800 athletes who paraded on a 6-kilometer route in 85 boats during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the Seine River Friday.

The front of the shirt depicts warplanes dropping bombs on children playing soccer on a sunny day, while the back of the shirt features a keffiyeh, an olive branch on one collar and Olympic rings on the other.

Many people commended the Palestinian athlete's shirt on social media.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.









