Blinken raises concerns about China’s ‘destabilizing actions’ in South China Sea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday raised concerns about China's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea and said Washington supports freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes, consistent with international law.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saturday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the two sides had open and productive discussions on key bilateral, regional, and global issues.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of continuing to use diplomacy to responsibly manage competition, to candidly discuss areas of difference, and to make progress on areas of cooperation that matter to the American people and the world," said Miller.

Blinken also pressed for continued implementation of the leaders' Woodside Summit commitments, acknowledging recent steps taken by China to advance counternarcotics cooperation to disrupt the flow of synthetic drugs into the United States and to enhance military-to-military communication to prevent miscalculation and conflict.

The secretary also reiterated that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to safeguard its interests and values, and those of their allies and partners, including on human rights.

The top US diplomat also raised the detention of US citizens and underscored that it remains a top priority to resolve the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States, together with our allies and partners, will advance our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said Miller.

He also reiterated his serious concern over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and made clear that if Beijing does not act to address this threat to European security, Washington will continue to take appropriate measures.

The two top diplomats also discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and Myanmar and underscored the need to work with the region to address the deteriorating situation in Burma.

Blinken also briefed Wang on his recent work to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement without delay.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday said the meeting was requested by Blinken, and issues of mutual concern were expected to be discussed.