Israel vows to respond to Lebanon’s Hezbollah after missile attack kills 11

The Israeli army Saturday vowed a response to the Lebanese Hezbollah group after a missile attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the northern occupied Golan Heights killed 11 people, despite the latter denying any role in the attack.

"The Majdal Shams incident is the most severe since Oct. 7, 2023, and we will respond to it," Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army spokesperson, said at a press conference.

Hagari said the victims of the incident were from the Druze community, adding: "We extend our condolences to the entire Druze community in their difficult time."

The spokesperson claimed the missile fired by Hezbollah hit a football field in the middle of Majdal Shams.

"We are conducting a joint assessment of the situation," continued Hagari.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli authorities said that 11 people were killed and dozens injured in the missile attack.

While the Israeli army accused Hezbollah of the attack, the group denied responsibility for it.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack.









