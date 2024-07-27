EU top diplomat urges end to 'madness' after Gaza school strike

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called for a "political solution" to end the "madness" in Gaza after the territory's health ministry said an Israeli strike on a school had killed 30 people.

"Ceasefire has to happen now. International Humanitarian Law has to be respected. Humanitarian assistance to civilians needs to be delivered at scale. Only a political solution will end this madness," Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post, he said "yet another attack on a school used as a shelter for internal displaced people in Khan Younis... At the same time an already very fragile population is asked to relocate again and again, with no end in sight".

The latest strike was at least the eighth time since July 6 a school has been hit, leaving a total of more than 100 people dead, based on figures given by the health ministry and a hospital source.

With most of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people displaced at least once during the war started by the October 7 attack, many have sought refuge in school buildings including the one hit on Saturday.







