Donald Trump says US will be crypto capital of planet, Bitcoin superpower of world

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday laid out his plan to ensure that the US will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world.

"If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the USA," he told Bitcoin Conference at Nashville, Tennessee. "It is not going to be made anywhere else."

"Bitcoin is going to the Moon and I want America to be the nation that leads the way," he added.

Trump said he is proud to be the first major party nominee in American history to accept donations in Bitcoin and crypto.

"This is (like) the steel industry 100 years ago," Trump said about Bitcoin. "In 15 years, Bitcoin has become the most valuable asset anywhere in the world, it is already bigger than ExxonMobil," he added, referring to the largest energy company in the US.

Trump described his reason to take the podium at the much-anticipated conference by cryptocurrency enthusiasts in two words -- "America First."

"If we don't do it, China and others will do it. So, let's do it first and let's do it right," said Trump. "We cannot let China dominate. I want the US to be first in technology, science, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) and space."

While Bitcoin mining consumes too much energy, according to critics, Trump said the US will be producing more electricity in future than its own total consumption.