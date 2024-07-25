Palestinian Olympians receive warm welcome in Paris

Palestinian athletes departed from Amman for the Paris 2024 Olympics are greeted with enthusiasm at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France on July 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Upon their arrival at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, Palestinian athletes were greeted warmly by a large crowd less than a day before the start of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

"We're 15 million people without a country. So, when we're here raising our flag, sometimes in protests, the police may try to stop you from raising the (Palestinian) flag, but they can't stop me (from raising the flag). So, I'm doing that proudly today," swimmer Yazan Al Bawwab told Anadolu.

Thanking everybody for the support, Al Bawwab said:" We are an oppressed country, so we're pleased to be here so people can listen to us. We are human beings. We want to play sports like everybody else, and we want to be treated like everybody else."

Al Bawwab stressed that France doesn't recognize Palestine as a country, adding: "We are striving to be acknowledged as a recognized people when we arrive here."

Another Palestinian athlete Fares Badawi stressed that he was thrilled and appreciated this "very warm" welcome accorded to them upon their arrival.

"I hope we can do our best for our country in the best way," he said, adding: "We are here, we are strong, and we will stay stronger. We will never give up."

Boxer Wasim Abusal also said that he feels like he is among his family here, adding that "all the people here came for us. I thank them."



















