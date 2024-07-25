UN food agency demands urgent action against avian flu in Asia-Pacific

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday demanded urgent measures to address a significant rise in avian influenza cases in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key recommendations include enhanced surveillance systems, rapid diagnostics, cross-sectoral collaboration, strengthened biosafety in the poultry industry and increased public awareness.

Citing recent outbreaks in Cambodia, China, and Vietnam, FAO's regional manager Kachen Wongsathapornchai emphasized the urgency of the measures.

The FAO reported 13 new human cases of avian influenza in Cambodia, with additional cases detected in China and Vietnam.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain has spread to South America and Antarctica, infecting new animal species, including marine mammals and scavengers.

"The emergence of novel A/H5N1 strains, which are more easily transmissible, increases the pandemic threat. Immediate, coordinated preventive measures are essential," added Wongsathapornchai.

