UN high commissioner urges Bangladesh to reveal details on protest crackdown

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged Bangladesh to disclose full details of last week's protest crackdown amid growing accounts of violence.

Türk, in a video statement, stressed the need for transparency about casualties and detentions for the benefit of affected families and encouraged the restoration of full internet access for free communication.

He emphasized the importance of rebuilding public trust and ensuring law enforcement operates within international human rights standards. Türk also encouraged an impartial, independent investigation into all alleged human rights violations.

He noted protests have resulted in more than 170 deaths, over 1,000 injuries, and many missing persons. At least two journalists have been killed, and hundreds, including opposition figures, have been arrested, he said.

The unrest in the South Asia country centers on demands for reforms to the quota system for public service jobs, seen by students as unfair.

The quota has now been reduced from 56% to 7%, including 5% for the progeny of independence war veterans.

Most casualties, totaling 201 deaths, were reported from bullet wounds during the protests, according to local Prothom Alo newspaper.