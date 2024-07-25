Russia, China plan to build joint scientific station on Moon

Russia and China aim to build a joint Moon station in three stages, and work on five missions to Earth's satellite has already begun, according to an official agreement published on the Russian governmental portal on Thursday.

The Russian-Chinese International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be built in three stages, including research, creation, and operations, the agreement read.

The second stage will include the establishment of a control center, bulk cargo delivery, and a safe high-precision soft landing on the Moon's surface, as well as the beginning of joint operations, the statement said.

The document also says the purpose of the third phase, operation, is "the study and exploration of the Moon, verification of technologies, assistance to international partners in landing a man on the Moon with the help of a completed ISLS," and it also suggests landing a man on the Moon.

Russia and China have planned to launch five joint missions to place modules in orbit and on the surface of the Moon, it noted.

Moscow and Beijing invite international partners to participate in the construction of the lunar station -- the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation and the Chinese National Space Administration will sign separate bilateral agreements for this purpose.

"This agreement is valid for 20 years. Its validity is automatically extended for subsequent 5-year periods, unless either party notifies the other party in writing through diplomatic channels of its intention to terminate this agreement at least one year before the expiration of the initial validity period or the expiration of any subsequent validity period," the document read.

The agreement was signed on Nov. 25, 2022, it entered into force on July 18.