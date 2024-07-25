Past few years 'one of brightest eras' in history of Serbia-Türkiye relations: Envoy

Serbian Ambassador to Ankara Aca Jovanovic said that the past few years are considered as "one of the brightest eras" in the history of relations between Serbia and Türkiye, highlighting positive relations between the two countries.

"The last few years are considered one of the brightest periods in the history of relations between the two countries," Jovanovic told Anadolu.

He described the relationship between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "extraordinary," stating that serving in Türkiye is a "great honor" for him.

Stressing Türkiye's current importance in the international order, Jovanovic said: "I believe Türkiye's significance and influence is extremely meaningful and important. Previously, Türkiye served as a bridge between the West and the East. Now, especially amid crises like those in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and similar crises, Türkiye is very important."

Highlighting Ankara's mediatory and conciliatory role, the envoy said: "Even on issues where our positions may differ, such as the so-called Kosovo issue, it is crucial for us that the Republic of Türkiye advocates for a peaceful dialogue in resolving the issue."

Jovanovic said that during his tenure at the Serbian Embassy in Kyiv, he closely followed significant developments such as the signing of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries, he said that Türkiye is actively involved in various fields in Serbia, including infrastructure projects and road construction.

Jovanovic also highlighted Türkiye's role in a project connecting Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, illustrating the country's influence in the construction sector.

The Serbian ambassador also highlighted the importance of economic cooperation between Serbia and Türkiye and said that the bilateral trade volume reached €2.3 billion last year and that they aim to increase it to €5 billion (5.4 million).

He also said that Turkish business investments in Serbia reached $400 million by 2023 and expressed hope that they would soon reach the €5 billion target.

