Real Madrid regain 1st place with $1.8B brand value

Real Madrid, after losing the top spot to Manchester City last year, have returned as the world's most valuable football club this year with $1.8 billion in brand value, according to Brand Finance's data this week.

With a brand strength score of 96.3 out of 100, the Spanish club has beaten major global brands such as Google, Coca-Cola, Ferrari and Rolex.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are the most followed football club on social media platforms, while brand power is a critical criterion for brands.

Manchester City ranked second in the list of the 10 most valuable clubs with $1.7 billion, followed by their English Premier League rivals Chelsea in 10th place with $897 million.

In addition, the total brand value of the four most valuable Turkish football clubs as of 2024 was determined to be $44 million.

"Sports achievements have a significant impact on the soft power of countries," said Muhterem Ilguner, the director of Brand Finance Türkiye.

"Success in sports, especially in football, is not a coincidence, and for this, federations must work consistently, decisively and patiently in line with a certain strategy," he added.











