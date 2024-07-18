Jordan, Egypt reaffirm efforts to secure immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing coordination with allied nations to secure an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

This announcement came following a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Amman on Thursday, according to a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions "centered on efforts to halt the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe and poses a threat to regional security and stability," the statement said.

Both the ministers emphasized the importance of "continued joint efforts and coordination with allied nations to achieve an immediate and lasting cease-fire and ensure the prompt delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza."

Safadi and Abdelatty stressed "the need to open all crossings to allow unconditional, adequate, and immediate humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement added.

They also called for an effective plan to implement a two-state solution as the only viable resolution to the conflict and to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The top diplomats warned that the continuation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza and illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank "increase the risk of regional conflict expansion, jeopardizing regional and international peace and security."

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















