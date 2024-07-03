Türkiye advance to EURO 2024 quarter-finals after defeating Austria 2-1

 Contact Us
A double by Merih Demiral inspired Türkiye to a 2-1 win over Austria in their Euro 2024 last 16 match on Tuesday and a place in the quarter-finals.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published July 03,2024
Merih Demiral of Türkiye celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Austria and Türkiye, in Leipzig, Germany, July 02, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Turkish National Football Team advanced to the quarter-finals of EURO 2024 by defeating Austria 2-1. Merih Demiral became the second national footballer to score 2 goals in a European Championship match. Türkiye's opponent in the quarter-finals will be the Netherlands.

Our team, which started the match like a storm, took the lead within the first minute. In the 57th second of the match, following a corner kick taken by Arda Güler from the right wing, a scramble occurred in the goal area. Merih Demiral, who completed the ball after goalkeeper Pentz's intervention on the goal line, put Türkiye ahead 1-0.

Merih's goal in the 1st minute against Austria became the earliest goal in our European Championship history. The first half ended with our National Team leading 1-0.

In the 59th minute, Merih rose well to meet another corner kick taken by Arda and scored a header, making it 2-0. With this goal, Merih Demiral became the second national footballer to score 2 goals in a European Championship match after Nihat Kahveci.

Austria reduced the deficit to 1 with a goal by Michael Gregoritsch in the 66th minute: 1-2. As there were no more goals in the remainder of the match, the Turkish National Team won 2-1 and will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.