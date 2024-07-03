Türkiye advance to EURO 2024 quarter-finals after defeating Austria 2-1

The Turkish National Football Team advanced to the quarter-finals of EURO 2024 by defeating Austria 2-1. Merih Demiral became the second national footballer to score 2 goals in a European Championship match. Türkiye's opponent in the quarter-finals will be the Netherlands.



Our team, which started the match like a storm, took the lead within the first minute. In the 57th second of the match, following a corner kick taken by Arda Güler from the right wing, a scramble occurred in the goal area. Merih Demiral, who completed the ball after goalkeeper Pentz's intervention on the goal line, put Türkiye ahead 1-0.



Merih's goal in the 1st minute against Austria became the earliest goal in our European Championship history. The first half ended with our National Team leading 1-0.



In the 59th minute, Merih rose well to meet another corner kick taken by Arda and scored a header, making it 2-0. With this goal, Merih Demiral became the second national footballer to score 2 goals in a European Championship match after Nihat Kahveci.



Austria reduced the deficit to 1 with a goal by Michael Gregoritsch in the 66th minute: 1-2. As there were no more goals in the remainder of the match, the Turkish National Team won 2-1 and will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.











