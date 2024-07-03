 Contact Us
News Americas Biden not considering withdrawing from presidential race: White House

Biden not considering withdrawing from presidential race: White House

Joe Biden is "absolutely not" pulling out of the White House race, his spokeswoman said Wednesday, as pressure mounted on the veteran Democrat following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published July 03,2024
Subscribe
BIDEN NOT CONSIDERING WITHDRAWING FROM PRESIDENTIAL RACE: WHITE HOUSE
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (EPA Photo)

President Joe Biden is not considering dropping out of the 2024 presidential race amid calls for withdrawal following his poor performance in last week's debate, according to the White House on Wednesday.

"Absolutely, absolutely not," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked if Biden is considering leaving. "And you heard directly from the campaign as well."

Asked if there is discussion if Biden would resign if he suspended his campaign, the spokeswoman responded, "Absolutely not."

Biden is facing growing pressure to leave the race following his poor performance during a debate Thursday against former President Donald Trump.

Some Democrats believe Biden's candidacy would hurt the party's chances in the November elections.