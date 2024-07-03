Turkish President Erdoğan meets with Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders in Kazakh capital Astana

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, where he traveled for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

During the closed-door trilateral meeting, the leaders discussed regional and global issues as well as areas of cooperation between their countries.

In the meeting, Erdoğan said that there are many joint steps that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan can take in various fields, and that these would be beneficial for all three countries.

The Turkish leader noted that in a region beset by wars, conflicts, and tensions, cooperation initiatives would contribute to both regional and global peace.

Erdoğan on Wednesday flew to Astana to attend the two-day 24th meeting of the council of heads of state of the SCO.

Erdoğan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, his chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other officials.

The SCO was founded in 2001 with Russia, China and Central Asian powers, and later included India, Iran and Pakistan.

It is expected to expand as Belarus, which has an observer status along with Mongolia and Afghanistan, is mulling to join the bloc as a full member. As many as 14 countries including Türkiye have a dialogue partner status.



















