U.S. announces additional security assistance for Ukraine

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

"This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package valued at up to $150 million to provide Ukraine with key capabilities, including: additional air defense interceptors; artillery and other fires, and anti-tank weapons," it said in a statement.

It said the Pentagon announced a "significant package" of air defense interceptors using approximately $2.2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

"This funding will be used to purchase interceptors for PATRIOT and NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine," it added.

The PDA package, which includes capabilities such as missiles for HAWK air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), is the Biden administration's 60th tranche of equipment t from the Pentagon's inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The U.S. has committed more than $54.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $53.6 billion since the beginning of Russia's "unprovoked and brutal" invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the Pentagon.

In a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. will "soon" announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than $2.3 billion.

Stressing that the U.S. will "never waver" in its support, Austin said alongside 50 allies and partners, the U.S. will continue to provide "critical capabilities" that Ukraine needs to push back "Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow."