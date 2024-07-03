Erdoğan, Putin meet in Astana to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and global issues in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where leaders have gathered for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders discussed various issues, including the latest situation in the Ukraine war, Israel's current attacks on Palestinian territories, efforts to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, and the fight against terrorism, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue to strive for the establishment of peace in its region and the world.

He said Türkiye can lay the groundwork for a consensus to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine with a cease-fire, adding that a fair peace that can satisfy both sides is possible.

The Turkish leader stressed that Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories and threats against Lebanon target regional and global peace as well as stability, and the spread of conflicts will cause the greatest harm to the countries in the region. He urged the international community to focus on stopping Israel, which has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

Erdoğan asserted that Türkiye is determined to prevent the formation of a terrorist state along its borders.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of ending instabilities in its region, particularly the Syrian civil war that started in 2011, saying "Türkiye is ready to cooperate for a solution."

"We have discussions [with Russia] on the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant, I believe we can take serious steps on that matter," Erdoğan said, referring to a planned power plant in Türkiye's Black Sea region. It would be Türkiye's second nuclear plant, after one in southern Türkiye, and its second plant built through a partnership with Moscow.

The Turkish president expressed confidence in reaching the ambitious trade volume goal of $100 billion, citing strong potential for growth in bilateral relations.

Erdoğan invited Putin to visit Türkiye, and the Russian leader affirmed his intention to make the trip in the near future.

The Sinop plant is set to be the country's second nuclear project after the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin, southern Türkiye, currently being built by Russia.





















