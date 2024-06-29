 Contact Us
Holders Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Swiss in last 16

Switzerland dumped reigning champions Italy out of Euro 2024 with a stunning 2-0 victory on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in their history. Murat Yakin's supremely well-drilled side outplayed the flat two-time winners in the last 16 clash in Berlin and will face England or Slovakia in the next round.

Published June 29,2024
