Holders Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Swiss in last 16

Holdershave been knocked out of Euro 2024 after losing 2-0 toin the last-16 match in Berlin on Saturday.The Swiss team broke the deadlock through Remo Freuler in the 37th minute, before they doubled their lead in the first minute of the second half thanks to Ruben Vargas.The Azzurri were unbeaten againstin over 31 years, but were far from maintaining their record at the Olympic stadium in Berlin.will now face England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.