SPANISH ACTOR PEDRO ALONSO OCHORO EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH OPPRESSED PALESTINIANS IN VOICES FOR GAZA CAMPAIGN

Spanish actor Pedro Alonso O'choro, renowned globally for his portrayal of the character Berlin in the Netflix series "La Casa de Papel 2," has joined the "Voices for Gaza" campaign, delivering a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people through a video.

In his video message, shared on the social media platform X, O'choro stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who have been subjected to ongoing attacks by Israel for months.

Speaking about the situation in Gaza, where nearly 2 million Palestinians have been displaced, O'choro said: "I look at the faces and see an aged people. They fear another massacre; they fear being forced to migrate once again. They are tired of fleeing from this war machine that destroys everything indiscriminately—people, homes, trees—moving from one city to another, from one tent to another."

Highlighting the devastation caused by the Israeli attacks, the Spanish actor stated, "This is a war that does not grant the right to live, and even if it ends, another will begin because there is nothing left to live on. There is no electricity, no kindergarten, no school, no university left. There is nothing left in the Gaza Strip."

Pedro Alonso O'choro, a Spanish television, film, and theater actor, gained worldwide fame for his role as Berlin in the series "La Casa de Papel." He is also the author of the book "The Book of Philippa," published by Epsilon.












