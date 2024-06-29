TÜRKIYE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO BOSNIA HERZEGOVINAS SOVEREIGNTY, UNITY: FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday reaffirmed Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Bosnia Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity.

"Our position is well known to all parties in Bosnia and the region. I once again reaffirmed our unwavering support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia Herzegovina," said Fidan in a joint news conference with his Bosnian and Croatian counterparts in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.

Stressing that both Bosnia and Croatia are important for the lasting peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, Fidan said they discussed several topics, including current political developments in Bosnia and joint concrete projects during their meeting.

"We hope they (the projects) will contribute to the economic development of our region," he further said.

Expressing Ankara's concern over the ongoing divisive rhetoric and actions in Bosnia, Fidan said creating an environment of reconciliation is crucial for progress.

"Finally, we touched upon the topic of connectivity and infrastructure projects in Bosnia and Croatia," he added.

Stating that the meeting was fruitful in exchange of views, Fidan expressed his will to hold these meetings regularly to advance regional cooperation.