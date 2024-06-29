News
Reformist and hardliner head to run-off in Iran presidential election
According to the electoral authority of Iran, a run-off vote will determine the winner between two candidates: reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative hardliner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian received around 42.5% of the vote and Jalili followed at 38.7%.
Published June 29,2024
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative hardliner Saeed Jalili will go to a run-off vote in Iran's presidential election, the country's electoral authority said on Saturday.
Pezeshkian received around 42.5% of the vote and Jalili followed at 38.7%. There were two other candidates in the race.
As none achieved an absolute majority, the run-off will take place on July 5.
Some 61 million voters in Iran were eligible to elect a successor to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, after he died in a helicopter crash in May.