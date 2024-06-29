News World Reformist and hardliner head to run-off in Iran presidential election

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative hardliner Saeed Jalili will go to a run-off vote in Iran's presidential election, the country's electoral authority said on Saturday.



Pezeshkian received around 42.5% of the vote and Jalili followed at 38.7%. There were two other candidates in the race.



As none achieved an absolute majority, the run-off will take place on July 5.



Some 61 million voters in Iran were eligible to elect a successor to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, after he died in a helicopter crash in May.







