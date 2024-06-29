2 more Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip battles

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed during battles in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the army said: "Two soldiers were killed, and a third was seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip."

It noted they were killed in separate incidents in Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 670 soldiers have been killed and 3,966 others injured since the outbreak of the offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has killed more than 37,800 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The onslaught has triggered a humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave and an ongoing genocide trial at the International Court of Justice.







