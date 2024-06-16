 Contact Us
News Sports UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion

UEFA has initiated disciplinary action against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) following various incidents during their match against Italy at Euro 2024 in Dortmund on Saturday, including a pitch invasion and objects being thrown onto the field.

Reuters SPORTS
Published June 16,2024
Subscribe
UEFA STARTS DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ALBANIA OVER PITCH INVASION

UEFA is starting disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) over incidents including a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during the country's 2-1 defeat by Italy in Dortmund at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Sunday that it had also begun proceedings over the lighting of fireworks by Albania fans during the Group B game, as well as "transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event".

UEFA did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.

The organisation said UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide on the matter in due course.