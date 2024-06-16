England start Euro 2014 campaign with 1-0 over Serbia

continued his remarkable season when he lifted contenders1-0 overfor a winning start into Euro 2024.Coming off LaLiga and Champions League glory in his first Real Madrid season, Bellingham ran into the penalty area to meet Bukayo Saka's cross from the right with a thumping header in the 13th minute.The narrow win in Gelsenkirchen put the 2021 runners-up top of Group C, after Denmark and Slovenia drew 1-1 in the other game.Serbia had their moments against an at times passive England, with Aleksandar Mitrovic firing inches wide right after a big mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half, and Dusan Vlahovic's 82nd-minute blast tipped over the bar by Jordan Pickford.At the other end, Kyle Walker's cross after a stunning run down the right did not find a team-mate, goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic palmed away an attempt from Alexander-Arnold, and then also denied Harry Kane in the 77th when he tipped the captain's header against the crossbar.