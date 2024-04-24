News Sports Two Premier League players arrested over allegation of rape

Two Premier League players arrested over allegation of rape

Police said two 19-year-old men were arrested after a report of a rape was made to them last Friday (April 19).



The first man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aiding and abetting a rape, while a second man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, the police said.



Police said both men have since been released on police bail.











