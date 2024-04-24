SPAINS SÁNCHEZ THREATENS TO RESIGN AS WIFE FACES CORRUPTION PROBE

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he is considering resigning as his wife faces a court probe over corruption allegations.



He has cancelled public appearances for "several days" to think about how to proceed, Sánchez said on X, the former Twitter, on Wednesday evening.



Sanchez also charged that he is being harassed by the right wing and the extreme right.



"I have to stop and reflect," the Socialist politician wrote in a "letter to the public."



He said he needed to decide "whether it is worth it" to stay in office despite "the mud pit" the right and far-right are making of politics.



The 52-year-old said he will announce decision on Monday.



The organization Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) had previously filed a complaint with a court in Madrid against Sánchez's wife Begoña Gómez for corruption and influence-peddling.



Manos Limpias is a private group that has been campaigning for right-wing causes in Spain for years. It accuses Gómez, 49, of having exploited her position as the prime minister's wife to do business.



The court gave no further details and stated that the investigation was under seal.



In their initial reactions, politicians from the opposition conservative People's Party (PP) rejected the possibility of the prime minister resigning.



PP politician and Senate Vice President Javier Maroto spoke of "a new show" that Sánchez was putting on and charged that the prime minister sought to stay in power at all costs. "He is always the good guy, everyone else is bad."



Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) was quick to offer expressions of solidarity.



Sánchez and Gómez have two daughters. The prime minister's wife does not hold any public office. She is a marketing expert who has worked for banks and non-governmental organizations.



