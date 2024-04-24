Türkiye accuses U.S. of double standards over Gaza in rights report

Türkiye slammed the US' recent human rights report, calling for Washington to address its own human rights record and cease its alliances with terror organizations, said the country's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

"We reiterate our call for the United States to focus on its own human rights record as well as to cease its partnerships with terrorist organizations and its double-standard policy on human rights," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that the report includes unfounded accusations, "erroneous information and prejudiced comments" regarding Türkiye, echoing similar patterns observed in previous years.

Ankara reiterated its refusal to endorse the report which it said "was prepared on the basis of allegations of unknown origin and discourses of circles affiliated with terrorist organizations yet another year".

"Türkiye remains firmly committed to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, despite facing multifaceted and severe terrorist threats," said the statement.

Türkiye's counterterrorism operations are on the basis of its right of self-defense and are completely focused on combating terrorist elements and their capabilities utilized in terrorist activities, it said.

"As an ally fully aware of the scope of our just and legitimate fight against all forms of terrorism, the US' insistence on inconsistent claims that distort the facts is incomprehensible," the statement added.

"We are also deeply concerned that the report does not duly reflect the ongoing inhuman attacks in Gaza, which significantly impairs not only the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people but also the common values of all humanity".

"This clearly indicates that the concerned report was prepared with political motives, far from impartiality and objectivity," said the statement.











