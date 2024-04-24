US calls on Israel to 'do more to prevent civilian casualties immediately' in Gaza

The US demanded that Israel "do more to prevent civilian casualties immediately" in Gaza in a stern address Wednesday at the UN Security Council

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is beyond dire," US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood told a Council session on Palestine.

Wood highlighted the tragic impact of starvation, particularly among children in the enclave's northern region, as well as dwindling essential supplies with millions being displaced.

Reminding that US President Joe Biden called on Israel to take "specific, concrete and measurable steps to address the humanitarian crisis, protect civilians and ensure the safety of aid workers," Wood stressed that "Israel must do more to prevent civilian casualties immediately."

He further noted that "Israel has taken some positive steps, but not nearly enough, and not quickly enough."

Urging Israel to also "take immediate action to open additional land crossings into northern Gaza," Wood denounced the Israeli army's killing of humanitarian workers since Oct. 7 last year.

He stressed the importance of functional deconfliction procedures and called for accountability for such incidents.

Expressing US opposition to Israeli plans for a full-scale military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Wood warned of the catastrophic consequences for civilians.

"Israel must act in compliance with its obligations under international law," he noted.

- Humanitarian action via Gaza cannot be achieved without cease-fire

Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, also at the Security Council drew attention to the 200 days of "ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza" and criticized the Council for "still discussing access to basic needs."

"Basic human needs such as access to food, water and sanitation let alone access to education, housing and health, which has become a luxury for the entire population in Gaza," Bendjama said.

Noting that safe humanitarian action across Gaza "cannot be ensured without a cease-fire," the Algerian envoy emphasized that "only the cessation of hostilities can help in meeting the civilian population's needs."

"Gaza's catastrophic situation is a betrayal for humanity and a test for the international order," he stressed.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, also noted the dire situation in Gaza but criticized the Council's inability to end Israel's hostilities.

"It's simply inhumane to demand that they (Palestinians) give their lives in airstrikes when the Security Council cannot compel Israel to put an end to military hostilities," he said.