Biden signs $95B aid bill into law with funding for Ukraine, Israel

US President Joe Biden said fresh military aid will begin flowing to Ukraine "in the next few hours" after he signed into law a bill that provides for billions of dollars in new spending to support Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.



"I'm making sure the shipments start right away. In the next few hours - literally in a few hours - we are going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine for air defence munitions, for artillery for rocket systems, and armoured vehicles," he said at the White House.



"This package is literally an investment not only in Ukraine's security .. but our own security," Biden said.



Senators in the US Congress gave their approval for a long-stalled $61-billion aid package for Ukraine after lawmakers in the House of Representatives gave their OK at the weekend.













