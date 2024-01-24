Man Utd forward Anthony Martial to be out for 10 weeks

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial will be sidelined for nearly 10 weeks after undergoing a groin surgery on Wednesday.

"Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

A Man Utd player since 2015, Martial, 28, scored two goals in 19 matches this season.

He is expected to miss several key matches against West Ham United, Aston Villa and Manchester City, and is likely to return in April.

His contract with the Red Devils will end this summer.