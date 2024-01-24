US WELCOMES TÜRKIYES RATIFICATION OF SWEDENS NATO BID, BUT PROCESS NOT COMPLETE -STATE DEPT

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it welcomed the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid by Türkiye's parliament but said the process is not yet complete, adding that Washington looks forward to receiving Türkiye's instrument of ratification and Hungary moving along in the process as well.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the Biden administration has been supportive of modernizing Türkiye's F-16 fleet, but that it recognizes that the U.S. Congress has a key role to play.