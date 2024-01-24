 Contact Us
News World Biden administration urges US Congress to approve of F-16 sale to Türkiye-sources

Biden administration urges US Congress to approve of F-16 sale to Türkiye-sources

The Biden administration has sent a letter to members of Congress, urging approval for a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published January 24,2024
Subscribe
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION URGES US CONGRESS TO APPROVE OF F-16 SALE TO TÜRKIYE-SOURCES

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wrote to members of Congress on Wednesday urging approval of a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye, three sources familiar with the letter told Reuters.