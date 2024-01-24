NewsWorldBiden administration urges US Congress to approve of F-16 sale to Türkiye-sources
Biden administration urges US Congress to approve of F-16 sale to Türkiye-sources
The Biden administration has sent a letter to members of Congress, urging approval for a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Reuters.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wrote to members of Congress on Wednesday urging approval of a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye, three sources familiar with the letter told Reuters.