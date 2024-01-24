Erdoğan, Raisi discuss bilateral ties and regional developments at Ankara meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a high-level meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.



Following the meeting, the 8th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council was held with the participation of the two countries' delegations. Subsequently, a signing ceremony for various agreements took place.



Türkiye and Iran have signed ten agreements, encompassing a range of areas such as energy, free zones, media, culture, mutual recognition of driver's licenses, and railway transportation.



Key points from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech are as follows:

"I once again condemn the heinous terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman on January 3rd. I reiterate that Türkiye stands by Iran in the fight against terrorism.



We believe that the decisions we have taken during our Council meeting are important for the stability of our region. We discussed Israeli attacks, especially on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. We exchanged views on many issues. We have made progress in the context of the $30 billion trade target. We are aware that we need to run faster in this field.







We emphasized once again that Iran's support should continue to increase in the fight against terrorism. We signed 10 new agreements.



With my esteemed brother Raisi, we discussed the developments in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the South Caucasus. The issue of Palestine is at the attention centers of Türkiye and Iran. Our ministers continue their efforts to ensure the security and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We have sent aid materials to more than 30,000 tons of people. We discussed the need for the inhumane attacks by Israel on Gaza to end as soon as possible."





