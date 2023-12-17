ECZACIBASI DYNAVIT WIN WOMENS VOLLEYBALL CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Eczacıbaşı Dynavit became the champion of the FIVB Women's Club World Championship by defeating VakıfBank 3-2 in the final.

For the first time in the final of the FIVB Women's Club World Championship, two Turkish teams, VakıfBank and Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, faced each other.

The match, which started at 14:30 local time in China, was won by Eczacıbaşı Dynavit.

"Most medaled country in the tournament"

We continue to make history in world volleyball. Türkiye has also improved its record as the "most medaled country in the tournament."

Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, on the other hand, will compete to become the second team with the most appearances at the top. The orange and white team, appearing in the final for the fourth time, celebrated their third championship victory.