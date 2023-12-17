Speaking to Kuwaiti counterpart, Turkish foreign minister wishes success to new emir

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah had a phone call on Sunday, in which Fidan wished the country's new emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, all success in his new post.

Stating that he was deeply saddened by the death of the Gulf nation's previous emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who was 86, Fidan expressed his condolences to the people of Kuwait through his counterpart.

Fidan emphasized in the call that in the months and years ahead the friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Kuwait will grow stronger in every area.