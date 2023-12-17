EGYPTS SUEZ CANAL CHIEF SAYS 55 SHIPS REROUTED AMID RED SEA TENSIONS

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said Sunday that 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope since Nov. 19 amid attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

In a statement, SCA chairman Osama Rabie said 2,128 ships had crossed the waterway during the same period.

"We are closely monitoring the impact of the current tensions in the Red Sea and studying their impact on navigation via the canal," Rabie said.

Three major freight firms including MSC, the world's biggest container shipping line, said on Saturday they would avoid the Suez Canal amid Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and warning of attacking all Israel-bound ships.

Israeli shipping company, ZIM, said last month that its ships would not use the Suez Canal in Egypt, citing the security situation in the Oman Sea and the Red Sea.

The Red Sea is the world's most frequently used route for oil and fuel shipments.

The Suez Canal, which is considered one of the most important waterways around the world, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia and is one of the main sources of foreign currency for Egypt.























