Intercontinental ballistic missile deployed in western Russia

Russia's intercontinental ballistic missile Yars, which has a nuclear attack capacity, has been deployed at a silo in the western Kaluga region, the Defense Ministry announced yesterday.

The Kozelsky Unit of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces located in Kaluga continues to be armed, said a ministry statement.

The ballistic Yars missile can escape detection by defense systems and also hit three to six targets at the same time, it added.

The ministry reported that it placed the Yars missiles in the silo in November, and that the intercontinental hypersonic Avangard missile, also with nuclear attack capacity, was placed in the launch silo in the southwestern Orenburg region.