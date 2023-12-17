GAZAS AL SHIFA HOSPITAL A BLOODBATH SAYS WHO

Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes lie on the floor as they are assisted at the Indonesian hospital after Al Shifa hospital has gone out of service amid Israeli ground offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Gaza's Al Shifa hospital is providing only basic trauma stabilization, has no blood for transfusions and hardly any staff to care for a constant flow of patients, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

After a U.N. visit to deliver medicines and surgical supplies, the team described the emergency department in the enclave's main health facility as resembling a "bloodbath".

The WHO said there were hundreds of wounded patients, with new ones arriving by the minute and trauma injuries being stitched on the floor, with almost no pain management available.

Only four hospitals of 24 working in north Gaza before the war with Israel began have even partial service, and three of those are barely functioning, the WHO said.

The WHO said it was urgently gathering information at the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Gazan authorities said Israeli forces this week used a bulldozer to smash through the perimeter of a site Israel has said was used by Hamas group.

The group which governs Gaza has denied using the Kamal Adwan or other hospitals for their activities.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain in north Gaza, after Israelis forces pushed most of the population to the south during the first days of the bombing campaign and ground war that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Gazan health authorities say that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been injured during the Israeli operation, and 19,000 killed.

The WHO said "tens of thousands" of displaced people were using the Al Shifa hospital for shelter, describing severe shortages of safe water and food.













