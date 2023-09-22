Turkish National wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu crowned world champion

Turkish national wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu was crowned the world champion Thursday in the women's 68-kilogram category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Çavuşoğlu secured victory with a pin in the final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

It marked her first world championship title in her career, having previously won two bronze medals at world championships.

She also became the first Turkish female wrestler to achieve a world championship title after Yasemin Adar Yiğit.

After the final match, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated Çavuşoğlu in a phone call.

In her earlier matches, Çavuşoğlu defeated Moldova's Irina Ringaci in the first round and pinned Mexican wrestler Alejandra Rivera Arriaga in the round of 16.

She also defeated Czech wrestler Adela Hanzlickova with a score of 8-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final match against Japan's Ami Ishii, she won with technical superiority, securing her spot in the final and earning a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.