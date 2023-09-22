ZELENSKY GREETED BY STANDING OVATION IN CANADAS PARLIAMENT

News World Zelensky greeted by standing ovation in Canada's parliament

Zelensky greeted by standing ovation in Canada's parliament

DPA WORLD Published September 23,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech in the Canadian House of Commons in Ottawa on September 22, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Canada on Friday to address parliament and hold talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the heels of his trip to the United States.



Zelensky thanked Ottawa for its support in Ukraine's battle to fight off Russia's invasion - and was promised further aid.



Trudeau said that Canada was making "a longer term, multi-year commitment that provides predictable steady support to Ukraine. It will include 650 million [Canadian] dollars [482 million US dollars] over three years for 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario."



Trudeau said earlier that he would offer Ukraine "humanitarian, military, and financial assistance."



"Canada's support for Ukraine with weapons and equipment has allowed us to save thousands and thousands of lives," Zelensky said in parliament, in a speech greeted by a standing ovation from lawmakers.



After his stop in Ottawa, the Ukrainian president is to travel to Toronto to meet with business representatives and members of the Ukrainian community.



It is Zelensky's first visit to Canada since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Canada is the third stop on a North American tour, after attending the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday and visiting Washington on Thursday.



According to its own figures, Canada has provided the highest per-capita direct financial support to Ukraine in the G7.























