Muslim student takes "abaya ban" in France to United Nations | UN complaint filed over Islamophobic discrimination in France

In France, the prohibition of wearing abayas (long dresses) in schools has taken on a new dimension, as many students have been denied access to classes for wearing modern kimonos, long shirts, or loose dresses.

A 15-year-old Muslim student residing in Lyon filed a complaint with the UN Rapporteur on Combating Racism, Ashwini K.P., citing "discrimination based on her religious beliefs" as the reason for her action.

The student submitted her complaint against France through her attorney, Nabil Boudi.

In her petition, she criticized the ban on abayas introduced by French Education Minister Gabriel Attal and added, "We believe that the French government, particularly the Ministry of Education, has not taken adequate measures to prevent all forms of discrimination against women."

The petition also highlighted that France has signed international agreements and conventions prohibiting discrimination, and it referenced the history of political and legal attacks against the clothing of Muslim women in the country.

The French authorities were criticized in the petition for implementing norms that led to discriminatory actions, particularly against young girls of foreign origin and Muslims.

The female student, who was removed from the classroom and prevented from attending classes because she wore a kimono on September 5, also lodged a complaint with the Lyon Public Prosecutor's Office, citing "discrimination based on her religious beliefs."

French Education Minister Attal's announcement on August 27 that he would not allow abayas and robe-style long dresses in schools, citing secularism as the reason, sparked controversy.

Attal, during his appearance on France Inter radio on August 31, announced that as of the new academic year, both abayas worn by girls and robes worn by boys would be prohibited.

The decision to ban abayas was challenged in the Council of State by the ADM Association, which advocates for Muslim rights, on the grounds that it violated fundamental freedoms.

Attal stated that on September 4, 298 students who came to school wearing abayas were identified, and 67 of these students were sent home for not complying with the ban.

In a decision announced on September 7, the Council of State ruled that the abaya ban did not violate the "rights to respect for private life, worship, and education."





