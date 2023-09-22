10 Daesh-linked suspects arrested for plotting a bomb attack in Izmir

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, has announced the apprehension of 10 individuals associated with the terrorist organization DAESH who were plotting a bomb attack in Izmir.



In an operation conducted in Bornova, Izmir, aimed at DAESH members preparing for a potential bomb attack, a total of 10 suspects were detained.





The Izmir Provincial Police Department, in coordination with the MİT Presidency, the General Directorate of Security Intelligence Directorate, and the Counter-Terrorism Department, gathered intelligence indicating that the organization's members in Bornova were concealing materials for creating weapons and explosives in mountainous terrain and could potentially take action.





During search and screening operations carried out in the mountainous area, law enforcement authorities seized materials for homemade cluster bombs, gel dynamite explosives, as well as a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition.



Following the operation, 10 suspects were apprehended, with 5 of them subsequently placed under arrest, while the remaining 5 were subject to judicial control orders.







