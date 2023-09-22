Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli security forces on Friday said they launched airstrikes on Gaza Strip, with a source a confirming that a Hamas observation post was targeted.

We are "currently striking in Gaza," the Israeli army said in a statement on X, without providing further details.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said a Palestinian was injured in an air raid launched by Israeli aircraft on an outpost in the city.

The Times of Israel newspaper said the bombing came after "balloon-borne incendiary devices" flown over the border by Palestinians sparked three fires in southern Israel.





















