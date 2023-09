Türkiye and Armenia tied 1-1 in Group D of the EURO 2024 qualifying game on Friday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at New Eskişehir Stadium.

Armenia broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Artak Dashyan in the 49th minute.

Türkiye leveled when Bertuğ Yıldırım nailed a long-range finish in the 88th minute.

The Turkish national team are atop the group with 10 points after five matches. Armenia are third with seven points in four games.