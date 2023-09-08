Naval commander says ready for start of Germany-led Baltic drills

Top German naval commander Admiral Stephan Haisch has said he is confident that upcoming two-week-long naval exercises, dubbed Northern Coasts, are "well prepared for."



For the first time, the large-scale naval drills - led this year by Germany - revolve around an alliance defence scenario.



Haisch told dpa that he does not expect any provocation by the Russian navy and said there are ways to communicate if they get too close to each other at sea.



The annual naval exercises have been taking place since 2007 with Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Finland alternating as lead planners.



The exercise starting next week will involve more than 3,000 military personnel from 14 different countries, according to the German Navy.



Italy, France, Canada and the United States are expected to join the manoeuvres in addition to Germany and its allies on the Baltic Sea.



About 30 ships, including a submarine, as well as roughly 20 aircraft and various landing units will train primarily in the coastal waters of Estonia and Latvia and the central Baltic Sea.



According to Haisch, the biggest challenge is the logistics involved in coordinating with so many units from 14 nations.



Latvian navy chief Maris Polencs told dpa that Moscow's attack on Ukraine has led to a new evaluation of possible threats. He also spoke of the need to invest more time and money in equipment and operational readiness.



