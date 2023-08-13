Fenerbahce complete signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Man Utd

Fenerbahce signed Brazilian central midfielder Fred from Manchester United on Sunday, the Turkish football club confirmed.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said that Fred, 30, arrived in Istanbul to sign a four-year deal with an option for additional year.

Separately, Fenerbahce said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that they agreed to pay Manchester United €9.74-million or $10.6-million transfer fee with eight equal installments over four years.

After signing a multi-year contract with his new club, Fred said that he is "very happy" to join Fenerbahce, recalling that famous Brazilians such as Alex de Souza and Roberto Carlos played for the Istanbul powerhouse.

Fred cannot wait to play in front of Fenerbahce fans.

Meanwhile, Manchester United thanked Fred for his service and wished him the best for the rest of his career.

"The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as a person and as a player.

"Everybody at the club would like to wish the very best of luck to Fred for the future," the English club said.

Brazilian international Fred, who is a former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, previously played for English Premier League giants Manchester United for five years to win the 2023 English League Cup.

He scored 14 goals in 213 appearances for Manchester United.

Before his move to Manchester, Fred was Ukrainian champion with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Fred has 32 caps for Brazil and played for his nation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.